Pet of the Week: Yogi

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Yogi the cat as our Pet of the Week. She is available right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Yogi is a five-year-old domestic short hair cat, and like most cats, she's curious about the world around her.

"She's shy at first but warms up quickly, likes to be petted and sit in your lap," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director at the MAAC.

Yogi has lived at the center since last May, patiently waiting to find a new home.

"She does well with other cats and she does great with kids so she could go to pretty much anybody," said Doran.

Now, Yogi is just waiting for you to come see her..hold her, love her and take her home with you.

If you're interested in adopting Yogi, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS.