Womens March on Montana!

Today at the capital is where the march took place earlier today.. And the entire area was filled. It was shoulder to shoulder people could hardly walk it was so packed, it was definitely standing room only.



The planning for the march started two months ago on November 9th. organizer Deb O'Neill says she expected only 500 hundred people to show up. But seeing this many people hear today speaks volumes.

"This says Montanans are welcoming compassionate and caring and I'm very very proud to be one it definitely evident that people needed something because it wasn't us that caused it, it was the people that wanted"

Extra security was present but only to help keep the crowd safe from any counter protests. O'Neill told me that is a counter protest had come she wouldn't have minded as it is a free country and they would have every right to be there.

One woman stood out above the rest. Karen Saint dressed from head to toe in beaver fur and supporting a sign saying it's all about the beaver says this march is extremely special.



"Womens empowerment is what this March today is all about even though there is both men and women here. I don't think Montana has seen anything quite like this today, so I couldn't be more proud to be apart of this, this is so special."

Saint is a 5th generation Montanan and she just wants to see the land in which she grew up in protected.

Another organizer, Angela Simonson says the response to the event sky rocketed right away.

" We had hundreds of donors twelve main organizers from around the state and hundred and hundreds of volunteers together make this event go off."

She says support from the city was easy to get.



"we got a permit from the City of Helena we received a permit for the general services for the capital grounds including a noise permit we have one street sixth street between Roberts and Montana completely blocked."

Native American actor Micheal Spears, who started out in movies like dances with wolves is also an activist. He gives us a good reminder about what coming together really means.

"It brings hope to the global community that we can all stand together in solidarity and bring ourselves to life. We live in a world where are almost disconnected from our mother earth,we have out movements like water is life we need to remember that the earth doesn't belong to us, it's on loan from our children we are borrowing it from our children."

By the end of the night on Saturday organizers told KFBB there were about 10,000 people who came to the march