Bridal Fair 2017

Brides and grooms seeking help and ideas for their up coming nuptials took over the Great Falls Civic Center today for the 21st bridal extravaganza.

38 vendors were on hand...ready to help couples plan for their big day. The event featured everything from food samples... To dresses and tuxedos...and venues to photographers.

"Bride to be" Sarah Jonas explored the event with help from her mom and maid of honor. She says the event gives her an idea about how to plan financially.

"You want to make sure you have a save the dates and the invitations and the engagement photos and everything done and planned out because you don't want to miss a step and here's a place you don't miss a step."

Sarah is marrying her high school sweet heart this coming new years eve. She says attending the event today made her even more excited for this next chapter in her life.