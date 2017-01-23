Man charged with kidnapping

Gregory Nyemaster made his first court appearance after be charged over the weekend with aggravated kidnapping,aggravated burglary and assault. Last week a man called officers to report that his 15-year-old son was missing along with his Play-station.

Shortly after, another man called dispatching saying that the child had been found and was at his house. He informed officers that a "goateed man" showed up at his house with a gun to the child's head. The goateed man was later identified as Gregory Nyemaster.

The child told officers that he was home alone when Nyemaster showed up with a box cutter and took his PlayStation and guitar. The victim also said that he pulled him by the hair out of his home and took him to a garage where another man showed up. Both of the men physically assaulted him.

The men then drove the child to Wal-mart and purchased a BB gun pistol. Then the man demanded that the victim take them to one of his friends house.

Video surveillance footage confirmed the Nyemaster was at Wal-Mart and purchased a pellet gun. Officers were then able to obtain a search warrant for Nyemaster's home and vehicle where they found a play-station and a guitar that the victim had reported stolen.

His bond is set at $100,000.