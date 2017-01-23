Woman charged with endangering the welfare of her children

A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle.
Down a dirt road in Central Montana, international companies, even the U.S government, are coming to Lewistown, where Spika Design and Manufacturing calls home.
After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job. Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A proposed Montana ballot initiative that would allow people to sue for emotional or mental distress if they spot a transgender person in a public bathroom has passed a legal review.
A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.
An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning.
A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms.
In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail. Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...
