Woman charged with endangering the welfare of her children

Today Lisa Garcia made her court appearance after being charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and partner or family member assault.

Officers responded to a report of a man with cuts on his shoulder. He told police that he had been washing dishes and a knife fell on him.

The officer noticed that the house was in complete disarray and that his wounds were not consistent with his story.

Garcia later admitted to cutting her boyfriend with a knife, while being under the influence of methamphetamines.

This all happened while her two year old and a 6 month old children were present.

She has no past criminal history but did have a city warrant with a bond amount of $605.