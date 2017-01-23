Great Falls Schools to receive Chromebook Laptops

Monday night the Great Falls Public School Board unanimously agreed to fully implement the use of Chromebook laptops throughout the district.

Last spring, Chromebooks were introduced to North Middle School and 15 elementary schools as part of a pilot program. With the board's approval, the district will now spend $204,453.90 for 32 additional Chromebooks at elementary schools and 96 at Great Falls middle schools, along with mobile cart to house the devices. This next cycle of laptops are expected to roll out this spring.

The district's Director of Information Technology Tom Hering explained technology, school and Assistant Superintendent budgets will cover the cost of these new devices. Other options of funding include grants, school PTAs and a technology levy increase.

"Text books are kind of boring and it kind of brings more joy to everyone because we get to do something we like to do because sometimes outside of school all of like to use computers,"6th grader Keaton Stuckman said, who is one of about 1,300 students in the district that was part of the Chromebook pilot program.

Sunnyside Elementary 6th grade teacher Mr. Ty Moore told KFBB his students are performing above the district's assessment standards, and he noticed this after the laptops were brought into his classroom.

“We’re six points higher than the assessment average and that's in consecutive chapters,” Moore said. “When they're able to get hands on and explore in science it's great, but if they can back it up with technology the scores go up."

Not only is this technology engaging students in their learning in a new way, but it’s also preparing them for the future.

"It's getting them ready for 7th and 8th grade and high school and college,” Moore said “With an infinite amount of storage they can store term papers and essays."

Teachers love it, and their students can't get enough of it.

"We haven't had a lot of technology in this district and we need more of because that's the way this world is going," Moore said.