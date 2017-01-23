Great Falls Schools to receive Chromebook Laptops - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Schools to receive Chromebook Laptops

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

Monday night the Great Falls Public School Board unanimously agreed to fully implement the use of Chromebook laptops throughout the district.

Last spring, Chromebooks were introduced to North Middle School and 15 elementary schools as part of a pilot program. With the board's approval, the district will now spend $204,453.90 for 32 additional Chromebooks at elementary schools and 96 at Great Falls middle schools, along with mobile cart to house the devices. This next cycle of laptops are expected to roll out this spring.

The district's Director of Information Technology Tom Hering explained technology, school and Assistant Superintendent budgets will cover the cost of these new devices. Other options of funding include grants, school PTAs and a technology levy increase. 

"Text books are kind of boring and it kind of brings more joy to everyone because we get to do something we like to do because sometimes outside of school all of like to use computers,"6th grader Keaton Stuckman said, who is one of about 1,300 students in the district that was part of the Chromebook pilot program.  

Sunnyside Elementary 6th grade teacher Mr. Ty Moore told KFBB his students are performing above the district's assessment standards, and he noticed this after the laptops were brought into his classroom.

“We’re six points higher than the assessment average and that's in consecutive chapters,” Moore said. “When they're able to get hands on and explore in science it's great, but if they can back it up with technology the scores go up."

Not only is this technology engaging students in their learning in a new way, but it’s also preparing them for the future.

"It's getting them ready for 7th and 8th grade and high school and college,” Moore said “With an infinite amount of storage they can store term papers and essays."

Teachers love it, and their students can't get enough of it.

"We haven't had a lot of technology in this district and we need more of because that's the way this world is going," Moore said.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

    Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:01:43 GMT

    A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 

    A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 

  • New physicals for Great Falls firefighters

    New physicals for Great Falls firefighters

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:41:05 GMT

    After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job.  Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...

    After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job.  Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...

  • Putting Central Montana on the Map

    Putting Central Montana on the Map

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:29:58 GMT

    Down a dirt road in Central Montana, international companies, even the U.S government, are coming to Lewistown, where Spika Design and Manufacturing calls home. 

    Down a dirt road in Central Montana, international companies, even the U.S government, are coming to Lewistown, where Spika Design and Manufacturing calls home. 

  • Man Kills "Possessed" Mother

    Man Kills "Possessed" Mother

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:18:54 GMT

    A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

    A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

  • Truck, car ram into tree, five go to hospital

    Truck, car ram into tree, five go to hospital

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:00:30 GMT
    Just before 7:00 P.M. Friday night, a two vehicle accident sent five people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.  According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, one vehicle ran through a stop sign at the corner of 15th St. S. and 5th Ave. S., hitting the second vehicle, forcing the two to ram into a tree on a private property. Both vehicles appeared to be severely damaged. It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed.  Neighbors who heard the crash descri...
    Just before 7:00 P.M. Friday night, a two vehicle accident sent five people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.  According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, one vehicle ran through a stop sign at the corner of 15th St. S. and 5th Ave. S., hitting the second vehicle, forcing the two to ram into a tree on a private property. Both vehicles appeared to be severely damaged. It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed.  Neighbors who heard the crash descri...

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...