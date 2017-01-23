Women's March Campaign Continues: "10 Actions in 100 Days"

On Saturday, over one million marched for Women's Rights in Washington, D.C.

Organizers of this weekend's march want to continue the conversation even after supporters have hung up their marching shoes.

Supporters are now being encouraged to take part in the new campaign called, "10 Actions in 100 days."

According to WomensMarch.com, every 10 days supporters will take action on an issue over the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency.

The first action supporters are taking is writing a postcard to their senators about what matters most to them, and how they’re going to continue to fight for it in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Postcards for the first action is available download, and supporters can also sign up for email updates on all future actions.