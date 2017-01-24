Riding to remember

Some of the darkest days in history are not always talked about openly. a nation is turning a historic tragedy into a chance at community healing.

January 23rd just another day on the calendar. But for some 200 men, women and children it was on thiss day 147 years ago that members of the Blackfeet Nation were killed in what is now known as The Bakers Massacre.

According to stories from the Blackfeet, chief heavy runner was waving the agreement between the tribe and the government stating they were they were peaceful . Baker sent his men in regardless.

"And this event holds dear to the Piikanii people because it had catastrophic consequences" said Terrance LaFrombois.

That brings us to three days ago on Saturday when piikanii members took there horses, they started just outside of Shelby went through cut bank and all the way down to browning on thi route usually takes about an hour by car but for them it took three full days.

"The value of this ride is we need to start understanding that t6there's a connection between these traumas and how we are today and this ride symbolizes these connections." said Terrance LaFrombois.

This is the second year the Piikanii tribe has made this ride. Terrance Lafrombois said its to honor those that were killed but also so healing can begin

"We have that opportunity to say we are riding for all of us, not just natives, but for non natives to understand that we share an connect and everything becomes whole again and that's the reason for this ride is to become whole again".said Terrance LaFrombois.

LaFrombois said 9 people made the 3 day ride and although that number may seems small he says it was strength in spirit that made the trip possible