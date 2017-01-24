The matter of "Graduation Matters"

Just days after the State Superintendent announced she was going to look over the Graduation Matters program, the Great Falls Public School District along with the United Way are announcing graduation rates and showing just how effective the program is.

According to United Way President Gary Owen a high school drop out cost the community about $260,000 in their life time. So part of the plan is a "Cradle to Career" approach. Meaning identifying possible barriers starting in kindergarten while promoting graduation.

"Many of the issues impacting the out come for individual students happen outside of the schools, there family issues, metal health issues, substantial abuse issues, the stories tend to be very unique."

Owen said the biggest success in this program is hearing from the students at school to find out what is needed for graduation success. According to the district a few years ago the average drop rate used to be was 215 students per year, now with Graduation Matters over that last four years its dropped to 99 students per year.