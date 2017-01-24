Looking ahead to drought season, keeping an eye on snow packs

As of Tuesday, Montana is at about 75-percent to 80-percent of snow pack with snow water equivalent, and this snow water equivalent also known as SWE is the determining factor of where this puts the potential for drought later in the year.

We're in kind of a holding pattern right now. We had a really good December in terms of accumulation, and that gave us a pretty optimistic looking forward, but if we don't continue to get snow with good moisture content we'll again be concerned about drought in some parts of the state.

The moisture in the snow that will create the run off is the prime contributor to preventing drought, and it is necessary for the agriculture industry

It does depend on how and when the snow melts off and then keeping an eye on our reservoirs and soil moisture levels that all really important for our dry land farmers.

The two areas that the DNRC are watching closely right now are the Western part of the state as they could be in danger for drought and the Northeastern part of the state where they could actually be in danger of flooding.

