Northeastern Montana could see big bucks from Keystone Pipeline

Proponents of the pipeline believe that the state will benefit with jobs and revenue created by the pipeline.

Senator Mike Lang, a republican who represents district 17, the main part of the state where the pipeline will be, says that Phillips County could see about $4.5 million in revenue, and Valley County could see about $15 million. Representative Austin Knudsen also believes that the pipeline will be beneficial to his district, House District 35, as well as the entire state.

"This is great news from President Trump that he chose to prioritize the keystone pipeline. This will bring good paying jobs to people in my neck of the woods and the entire state. It's a huge step to American energy independence." said Knudsen

A joint resolution in support of the pipeline will be introduced either later this week or early next week. It is in draft bill form right now, but be sure to stay with us as we will follow the bill as it goes through the legislature.