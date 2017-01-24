1/24: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

High school basketball highlights and scores from games held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Box Elder 48, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 21
Fairfield 50, Conrad 42
Great Falls Russell 46, Havre 26
Lewistown (Fergus) 47, Huntley Project 44
Missoula Loyola 59, Ronan 56
Polson 57, Stevensville 52
Scobey-Opheim 49, Fairview 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainville 82, Brockton 35
Billings West 60, Billings Central 55
Corvallis 69, Florence 36
Fairfield 63, Conrad 22
Fairview 45, Scobey-Opheim 40
Great Falls Russell 49, Havre 39
Kalispell Flathead 43, Missoula Big Sky 29
Lewistown (Fergus) 45, Huntley Project 41
Power 67, Dutton-Brady 27
Ronan 74, Missoula Loyola 43
Stevensville 38, Polson 33
Wibaux 49, Beach, N.D. 37
