1/24: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/24: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Director
Connect

High school basketball highlights and scores from games held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

Box Elder 48, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 21
    
Fairfield 50, Conrad 42
    
Great Falls Russell 46, Havre 26
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 47, Huntley Project 44
    
Missoula Loyola 59, Ronan 56
    
Polson 57, Stevensville 52
    
Scobey-Opheim 49, Fairview 30
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Bainville 82, Brockton 35
    
Billings West 60, Billings Central 55
    
Corvallis 69, Florence 36
    
Fairfield 63, Conrad 22
    
Fairview 45, Scobey-Opheim 40
    
Great Falls Russell 49, Havre 39
    
Kalispell Flathead 43, Missoula Big Sky 29
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 45, Huntley Project 41
    
Power 67, Dutton-Brady 27
    
Ronan 74, Missoula Loyola 43
    
Stevensville 38, Polson 33
    
Wibaux 49, Beach, N.D. 37