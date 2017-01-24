12th Annual Margarita Meltdown

Whip out your Hawaiian shirts and bendy straws, it's time again for the Margarita Meltdown!

This year's event will take place on Friday, January 27th beginning at 5:30 and ending around midnight at the Four Seasons Arena in the Montana Expo Park.

Sorry kids, you must be 21 to attend.

Tickets are available ahead of time for $25 at Party America, or $30 at the door.

Organizer Deb Sivumaki says the night has only gotten bigger and better over the last decade, with this year's proceeds going to help support programs at Eagle Mount Great Falls. Eagle Mount is a nonprofit organization that provides therapeutic recreation to participants with various challenges and needs. This includes activities like horse back riding and skiing, which can get pretty expensive. Sivumaki says every penny counts, and the Margarita Meltdown has been an incredible help to the organization.

For more information on Eagle Mount, or for information on the Margarita Meltdown, visit here or call Sivumaki at (406) 454-1449.