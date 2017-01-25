Can you hear me? ADHD Investigation

For Cassie Berger and her 10-year-old son, it began with the teacher.

"He was struggling and not focusing as much as they needed him to, to learn what he needed to learn," says Berger, a Great Falls mother of five.

The diagnosis: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder- or ADHD.

Of the diagnosis, Berger says, "It's a bitter pill to swallow, very bitter pill to swallow."

But it was a pill that became necessary for her son to function with ADHD. Teachers cannot medically diagnosis a child with ADHD. But they can make suggestions, and tend to work closely with pediatricians in the final diagnosis. And at least one researcher suggests the problem may not be the students' fault.

In fact, research done by Dr. Leonard Sax suggest the problem is in the biological differences in the way children hear. So, for example, if a female teacher at the front of a classroom is giving a lesson plan, a boy is not going to pick up on everything in the same way a girl would.

Dr. Sax told an interviewer on The Today Show, "In the newborn nursery you can demonstrate that girls have a hearing about seven times more sensitive than boys do, and that's so important both at home and in the classroom... in the classroom the teachers need to speak up with the boys."

And if the numbers are any indication of how hearing impacts boys versus girls, Sax is spot-on with his assessment.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a survey between 2012 and 2014 found that over 14 percent of boys were diagnosed with ADHD. In that same category, just 6.2 percent of girls were diagnosed.

Great Falls Public Schools psychologist Jason Bailey says while he hasn't studied Dr. Sax's research specifically, schools are well aware of the differences between boys and girls.



"Those overt type of behaviors are typically in line with the boys, if they're not hearing you or if they're off task and making noise and being loud and doing whatever... that obviously gets attention faster than, say, a young female student that sits quietly," says Bailey.

While most schools do not solely rely on hearing differences, Bailey says classrooms have begun implementing new ways of dealing with student behavior, rather than rushing to ADHD.

"It's definitely not one size fits all."

And while teachers continue to work with their students, a message from mother Cassie Berger:

"Be empathetic. Be empathetic period."