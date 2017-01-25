Can you hear me? ADHD Investigation - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Can you hear me? ADHD Investigation

Posted: Updated:

For Cassie Berger and her 10-year-old son, it began with the teacher.

"He was struggling and not focusing as much as they needed him to, to learn what he needed to learn," says Berger, a Great Falls mother of five.

The diagnosis: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder- or ADHD.

Of the diagnosis, Berger says, "It's a bitter pill to swallow, very bitter pill to swallow."

But it was a pill that became necessary for her son to function with ADHD. Teachers cannot medically diagnosis a child with ADHD. But they can make suggestions, and tend to work closely with pediatricians in the final diagnosis. And at least one researcher suggests the problem may not be the students' fault. 

In fact, research done by Dr. Leonard Sax suggest the problem is in the biological differences in the way children hear. So, for example, if a female teacher at the front of a classroom is giving a lesson plan, a boy is not going to pick up on everything in the same way a girl would.

Dr. Sax told an interviewer on The Today Show, "In the newborn nursery you can demonstrate that girls have a hearing about seven times more sensitive than boys do, and that's so important both at home and in the classroom... in the classroom the teachers need to speak up with the boys."

And if the numbers are any indication of how hearing impacts boys versus girls, Sax is spot-on with his assessment. 

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a survey between 2012 and 2014 found that over 14 percent of boys were diagnosed with ADHD. In that same category, just 6.2 percent of girls were diagnosed.

Great Falls Public Schools psychologist Jason Bailey says while he hasn't studied Dr. Sax's research specifically, schools are well aware of the differences between boys and girls.


"Those overt type of behaviors are typically in line with the boys, if they're not hearing you or if they're off task and making noise and being loud and doing whatever... that obviously gets attention faster than, say, a young female student that sits quietly," says Bailey.

While most schools do not solely rely on hearing differences, Bailey says classrooms have begun implementing new ways of dealing with student behavior, rather than rushing to ADHD.

"It's definitely not one size fits all."

And while teachers continue to work with their students, a message from mother Cassie Berger:

"Be empathetic. Be empathetic period."

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

    Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:01:43 GMT

    A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 

    A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 

  • Truck, car ram into tree, five go to hospital

    Truck, car ram into tree, five go to hospital

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:00:30 GMT
    Just before 7:00 P.M. Friday night, a two vehicle accident sent five people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.  According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, one vehicle ran through a stop sign at the corner of 15th St. S. and 5th Ave. S., hitting the second vehicle, forcing the two to ram into a tree on a private property. Both vehicles appeared to be severely damaged. It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed.  Neighbors who heard the crash descri...
    Just before 7:00 P.M. Friday night, a two vehicle accident sent five people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.  According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, one vehicle ran through a stop sign at the corner of 15th St. S. and 5th Ave. S., hitting the second vehicle, forcing the two to ram into a tree on a private property. Both vehicles appeared to be severely damaged. It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed.  Neighbors who heard the crash descri...

  • GFPS take another big financial hit

    GFPS take another big financial hit

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:42:53 GMT
    Challenged is the word Tammy Lacey, Great Falls Public School Superintendent, used to describe this major budget cut. Tammy Lacey, said the biggest cut will come from the data achievement system which was over $200,000 dollars.  That system allows them to monitor students learning as well as those who require additional assistance. Lacey says even though it’s a challenge it will not stop them from pushing forward. Lacey says they have just a few weeks left to ma...
    Challenged is the word Tammy Lacey, Great Falls Public School Superintendent, used to describe this major budget cut. Tammy Lacey, said the biggest cut will come from the data achievement system which was over $200,000 dollars.  That system allows them to monitor students learning as well as those who require additional assistance. Lacey says even though it’s a challenge it will not stop them from pushing forward. Lacey says they have just a few weeks left to ma...

  • New taxiways coming to Great Falls Airport

    New taxiways coming to Great Falls Airport

    Saturday, July 29 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-07-29 22:55:58 GMT
    Senator Jon Tester announced more than $3 million dollars will go to the Great Falls International Airport to construct a new taxiway.    The taxiway will increase the capacity for business and recreational travel to the city, help the Montana Air National Guard with transportation and training.  The 3.3 million dollar award comes from the Federal Aviation Administration's airport improvement program which helps support, update and expand air travel infrastructure acros...
    Senator Jon Tester announced more than $3 million dollars will go to the Great Falls International Airport to construct a new taxiway.    The taxiway will increase the capacity for business and recreational travel to the city, help the Montana Air National Guard with transportation and training.  The 3.3 million dollar award comes from the Federal Aviation Administration's airport improvement program which helps support, update and expand air travel infrastructure acros...

  • 6 accused of running prostitution ring

    6 accused of running prostitution ring

    Sunday, May 7 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-05-07 21:41:59 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Six people have been charged with running what officials say was an organized prostitution ring.      U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says the six advertised their prostitution business on the Backpage.com. Some of the members rented apartments, transported sex workers to various locations and collected money.

    SEATTLE (AP) - Six people have been charged with running what officials say was an organized prostitution ring.      U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says the six advertised their prostitution business on the Backpage.com. Some of the members rented apartments, transported sex workers to various locations and collected money.

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...