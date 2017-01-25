Citizen tip leads to LeClair's arrest in Boulder

While working on other leads, information was received from a citizen that Brandon James LeClair was at the Town Pump in Boulder, Mont. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, along with Officers from the Helena Police Department, responded to the Town Pump in Boulder, where LeClair was arrested without incident.

LeClair will be booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Boulder.

A warrant for Deliberate Homicide has been issued for Brandon James LeClair out of Lewis and Clark County Justice Court and signed by Judge Swingley.

Bond on the warrant was set at $250,000.00.

Just before 1:00 am on January 25, 2017, the Helena Police received a 911 Call from Motel 6, 800 North Oregon in Helena. The caller reported hearing a gunshot just before he saw a man walking outside the Motel with what appeared to be blood on his hands.

Arriving Officers found an adult male, 31 years old, in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot. Law enforcement attempted to save his life, but the man died.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives believe Brandon LeClair, 41, was likely involved in the incident. LeClair left the area prior to the police arriving.

He is a white male 5'7" tall, 155 pounds, with short brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

LeClair may be armed.

Deer Lodge County and West Yellowstone had issued warrants for LeClair's arrest prior tot he incident. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brandon LeClair, they are encouraged to contact the police department immediately by calling 911 or 442-3233.