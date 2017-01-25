Man charged with second degree murder, for running over wife in Glacier county

According to court documents, Thomas Mancha was at a monument area, Camp Disappointment, between Browning and Cut Bank holding his wife Charlene Mancha by the hair. A witness said he saw Mancha get in his pick up truck and run the woman over. He backed up and ran the woman over a second time before driving away. The witness also drove away at this time towards Browning, but said Mancha turned towards Blackfoot instead of Browning.

Mancha then parked his truck on the train tracks, and it was hit by an oncoming train. Investigators believe that Mancha had intended to kill himself. He suffered sever injuries, but they were not life threatening.

The autopsy on Charlene Mancha showed that she suffered sever internal injuries, consistent with being ran over.