Bullock Says State of Montana is Strong - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Bullock Says State of Montana is Strong

Governor Bullock spoke to members of Montana's House and Senate Tuesday night at the state capitol in his third State of the State address.

He began by assuring Montana that the state of the state is good and strong. He called for both sides of the aisle to come together to achieve a solution for, what seams to be Montana's biggest issue, infrastructure.

"I don't care who gets credit," said Bullock. "I like most Montanans, care about the result. So please, join me in undertaking the hard work in getting something to my desk."

"It doesn't make sense that you propose to slash funding to community nursing homes. It also doesn't make sense that you propose to cut workers from our child and family services division. Or that you propose to slash funding to community nursing homes. It also doesn't make sense to me, or to most Montanans that someone making $9.00 per hour pays the very same tax rate as someone making $250 per hour."

"It's time to follow the lead like the 45 states that have done it already and invest in public funded early childhood education."

He wrapped up by again calling for unity to move Montana forward.

