Republican Party responds to Gov. Bullock's Address

Shortly after Governor Steve Bullock’s address Tuesday night, the Republican Party gathered in the Senate chambers to share their response to his address.

“This republican led legislature had left town with hundreds of millions of dollars in budget surpluses, but in the last two years, we watch state government under the bullock administration grow and grow and grow, while state revenues declined," Speaker Austin Knudsen said.

The main thing republicans were listening for in Bullock's address was his explanation of how the budget got where it is today, and what he plans to do to move forward.

Based on the republican’s reaction, Bullock did not answer those questions. Speaker Knudsen even criticized how Bullock shared nothing new tonight, just the same ideas he's tried to implement before.

As far as fact checking Bullock’s address, right off the bat he told our state's lawmakers "Montana's economy is strong and growing."

But data from the 2017 Montana Economic report shows the exact opposite.

The report said the 3.6 percent decline in revenues in the oil and gas industry made fiscal year 2016 look more like a recession year than a year of economic growth.

It goes on to say from fiscal year 2015 to fiscal year 2016, general fund revenue declined by over $78 million.

However, Bullock was correct in saying the unemployment rate hovered around 4 percent--but that doesn't mean we didn't see any loss in employment.

According to the economic report, forest industry employment dropped to about 7,300 during 2016. And not to mention the hardships the coal industry has faced just in the last year.