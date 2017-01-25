Montana educators come together for M.A.E.M.S.P conference

Gathering the states teachers and principals in one room to discuss the future of Montana's students can be a challenge but that's exactly what's happening over the next three days at the Montana Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals education conference.

Hundreds gathered today to focus on a self-reflective journey that will challenge them to view who they are as leaders in their schools.



Internationally-renowned education speaker Baruti Kafele, served as the event's keynote speaker.



He says education leaders should create a mission for students because that becomes a key element to leadership. One principal stated that he has helped him look at his leadership through a new set of lenses.



The conference will continue tomorrow and Friday at the Holiday Inn off 10th avenue.

