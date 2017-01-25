Great Falls community aiming to LGBTQ friendly

The main purpose of Tuesday nights meeting was to discuss ways that the community can be all inclusive. City commissioner Tracy Houck says that discrimination or hatred towards people of the LGBTQ community is not prevalent in our community, but they are just taking pro- active measures.

Its about creating a culture of acceptance Houck tells KFBB. The meeting focused on businesses and how they can really make employees feel comfortable. The LGBTQ Center is even offering special training for local businesses.

"If you have managers or a group of employees that you would life to have trained,they will come out and its free of charge. It's just simple ways of how to be more inclusive." said Houck.

One of the ways to be more inclusive came from a shop in Helena, where they just changed the signs on the bathroom to gender neutral. The total cost for the change was only $7.00.

Over 100 signs have also been printed for local businesses to put in their windows, so both customers and future employees know that they are all inclusive.