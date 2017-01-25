Getting Ready for Summer: Golf Lessons in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Getting Ready for Summer: Golf Lessons in Great Falls

Residents across the region are becoming anxious for some warm summer weather, and to get everyone prepared is the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department with several golf lessons available. 

Lessons are small, usually about six people at a time, and very laid-back. Organizers Connie Caouette says she teaches everyone from experiences golfers to first-time players, and it is overall not intimidating at all.

Lessons will take place indoors at the Parks and Recreation facility, and run Monday-Thursday during two separate weeks: the week of March 27th and April 3rd. 

Lessons will be at 5:00, 6:00 and 7:00pm; golf balls and clubs are available. 

The cost is $75, and includes a free round at Anaconda Hills. Caouette says there is no registration cut-off, but classes do fill up quickly. To register, or for more information, call the Parks and Rec Department at (406) 771-1265 or visit their website

