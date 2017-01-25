Getting Ready for Summer: Golf Lessons in Great Falls

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
MT--University-Sexual Assault
Large and dark smoke plumes seen from all over Missoula.
Openly thanks Ryan Zinke for his efforts.
Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.
An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning.
A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms.
In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail. Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...
