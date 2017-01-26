Fire destroys workshop; no injuries reported

UPDATE: According to the Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Blake Brawley, the fire occurred in a metal work shop. No livestock were injured, and it does not appear as though anyone was hurt. The structure is a total loss.

Brawley says crews are still working on the scene, but says the fire appears to be under control.

Black Eagle Volunteer Fire, Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire, and Belt Rural all responded. Malmstrom AFB remains on standby.

Northwestern Energy was called to make sure no power was affected in the surrounding areas. It appears as though the only structure affected was the one damaged by the fire.

____________________________________________

First responders received a call of a reported structure fire just after 9:00 Wednesday night. According to scanner traffic, the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, and Malmstrom Air Force Base were all asked for assistance.

Initial reports indicate the fire is located on the 1300 Block of Eden Road, south of Great Falls.

Overheard scanner traffic suggests the structure fire "has been burning for awhile".

Our Amanda Roley is on the scene right now, and is working to get more information. She says it appears as though it is a home, but this has not yet been confirmed. It is unclear if there are any injuries or if anyone was in the structure at the time. We do not know how long it has been burning, or what caused the fire.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.