GFPS takes first step in bond projects

The Great Falls Public School District is moving forward with the list of projects outlined in the bond approved by voters in October. There's going to be a lot of moving parts to this major overhaul across the district and they're starting with the elementary schools.

The first step that needs to happen is vacating the Lowell Elementary site--which currently serves as one of the locations for the operations. Building and grounds personnel will be moving to the Little Russell site and they'll be getting a new shop for additional storage.

Once that building is vacated, it will be demolished and a new school will be built on the same site. It will serve as the new Roosevelt Elementary.

Then, after Roosevelt elementary students move into their new building, Longfellow elementary students will temporarily move to Roosevelt elementary until their new building is completed.

In order for these two new elementary school buildings to be built, the Lowell site has to be vacated in the spring to start the whole process.

Residents living near the Little Russell site have come forward with concerns about how construction will affect property values.

GFPS Superintendent Tammy Lacey said there shouldn’t be concern as the construction should help increase property values.

"I think whenever you have an abandoned looking building in the neighborhood, it does invite crime and trespassing and those things have the potential to lower property value,” Lacey said. “So I also think the opposite is true when you remodel and build a nice building, have activity there--and then thereby increases the property values.”

Lacey said the district will keep families informed as the construction process for the schools progress.