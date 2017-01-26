GFPS takes first step in bond projects - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GFPS takes first step in bond projects

Posted: Updated:

The Great Falls Public School District is moving forward with the list of projects outlined in the bond approved by voters in October.  There's going to be a lot of moving parts to this major overhaul across the district and they're starting with the elementary schools.

The first step that needs to happen is vacating the Lowell Elementary site--which currently serves as one of the locations for the operations. Building and grounds personnel will be moving to the Little Russell site and they'll be getting a new shop for additional storage.

Once that building is vacated, it will be demolished and a new school will be built on the same site. It will serve as the new Roosevelt Elementary.

Then, after Roosevelt elementary students move into their new building, Longfellow elementary students will temporarily move to Roosevelt elementary until their new building is completed.

In order for these two new elementary school buildings to be built, the Lowell site has to be vacated in the spring to start the whole process.

Residents living near the Little Russell site have come forward with concerns about how construction will affect property values.

GFPS Superintendent Tammy Lacey said there shouldn’t be concern as the construction should help increase property values.

"I think whenever you have an abandoned looking building in the neighborhood, it does invite crime and trespassing and those things have the potential to lower property value,” Lacey said. “So I also think the opposite is true when you remodel and build a nice building, have activity there--and then thereby increases the property values.”

Lacey said the district will keep families informed as the construction process for the schools progress.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Great Falls Man Robbed Loaf’N’Jug Late Last Night.

    Great Falls Man Robbed Loaf’N’Jug Late Last Night.

    Sunday, July 30 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-07-30 21:37:18 GMT
     A Great Falls man robbed Loaf’N’Jug late last night. Roberto Robledo of Great Falls stole a case of beer from the store at approximately 11:47 Saturday night. The store clerk followed Robledo out of the store and Robledo punched the clerk in the face. The clerk gave a description of Robledo to Great Falls Police Department. Police later found him and questioned him. Robledo denied the robbery and gave his brother’s name to police. Robledo is charged wit...
     A Great Falls man robbed Loaf’N’Jug late last night. Roberto Robledo of Great Falls stole a case of beer from the store at approximately 11:47 Saturday night. The store clerk followed Robledo out of the store and Robledo punched the clerk in the face. The clerk gave a description of Robledo to Great Falls Police Department. Police later found him and questioned him. Robledo denied the robbery and gave his brother’s name to police. Robledo is charged wit...

  • Ex-Montana player jailed again after rape conviction release

    Ex-Montana player jailed again after rape conviction release

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:46:46 GMT

    MT--University-Sexual Assault

    MT--University-Sexual Assault

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Liberty fire doubles in size Sunday

    Liberty fire doubles in size Sunday

    Sunday, July 30 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-07-31 02:22:45 GMT

    Large and dark smoke plumes seen from all over Missoula. 

    Large and dark smoke plumes seen from all over Missoula. 

  • Gianforte supports the opening of the Charles M. Russel Wildlife Refuge

    Gianforte supports the opening of the Charles M. Russel Wildlife Refuge

    Sunday, July 30 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-07-31 03:26:26 GMT

    Openly thanks Ryan Zinke for his efforts. 

    Publicly thanks Ryan Zinke for his great efforts. 

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...