Widow Coulee fishing access site closed for construction - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Widow Coulee fishing access site closed for construction

Posted: Updated:

Widow Coulee Fishing Access Site on the Missouri River downstream of Great Falls will be closed for about two months for construction starting Jan. 31.

A contractor will repair the entrance road leading down to the FAS.

Depending on weather, the project is slated to be completed by March 31.

Anyone with questions on the project can contact Vicki Robinson, FAS program manager, at (406) 454-5854.

  • Most Popular