New pizza restaurant opens in Great Falls

Great Falls - The Electric City now has another option for diners who are looking to enjoy some brick oven pizza downtown. A new restaurant called Fire Artisan Pizza is opening its doors for business Thursday evening.

The restaurant is located at 107 5th St. N. near Crooked Tree cafe. It can seat 65 guests at the restaurant's bar, in high top tables or in traditional seats. On the menu, you'll find things like sandwiches. salads..and of course, brick oven pizza. Owner Joe Andregg says that all the pizza is made in house and hand crafted with fresh ingredients

"And the wood fire oven is also something new to Great Falls. We only cook with wood. Our oven only takes wood. There's no gas assist or anything like that so it's a very unique way of cooking also," said Andregg.

Fire Artisan Pizza also offers beer and wine, including selections from Montana, Idaho and Washington state. Fire Artisan Pizza is open Thursday from 5 until 10 p.m. Starting Friday, they will be open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The location in Great Falls is the first one in Montana. There are other locations in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Spokane, Washington and in Tri-Cities, Washington. If you'd like more information about the restaurant, go to their Facebook page here.