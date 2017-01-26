Elsie Arntzen speaks at education conference

Great Falls - Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction stopped by the Electric City on Thursday. Elsie Arntzen spoke to a room full of educators on day two of a three day conference being held at the Holiday Inn off 10th Ave. S.

The conference is being put on by the Montana Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals. During Thursday's event, Arntzen participated in a question and answer session, where educators asked her about education-related issues.

Arntzen also spoke about her experience in education. Before her roles in public office, Arntzen was a teacher for 23 years. On Thursday, she also offered one piece of advice to educators across the state..and that advice is to be patient with changes at the state and federal level.

"Being patient, transitions as anything in life that we deal with is challenging, because it is about change. Not only in Montana, but at the Federal level We have got a brand new administration, and we are cautiously optimistic," said Artzen.

Arntzen says she's cautiously optimistic about both President Trump and his pick for Secretary of Sducation Betsy DeVos.