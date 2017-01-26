Farmers looking for alternative crop options

There have been many reports, lately, across the nation about the struggling agriculture economy...including right here in Montana.

With barley being one of the top three cash crops in Montana that could soon change in the coming months.

Our reporters spoke with one rancher in Power Montana who says that farmers are looking for alternative crops like peas, alfalfa and hay to make up for this massive hit.

Farmers like Erik Somerfeld said that with his eleven percent cut he might have to change his focus to other crops in hopes of a bigger pay out.

Somerfeld also said that farmers have known about this cut for months now and that they will just have to figure out how to deal with it.

He also said that with this cut he might have to slim down on buying farm equipment like tractors and pick-up trucks which could have more effect on production.