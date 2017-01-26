Protecting Your Noggin While on a Toboggan - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Protecting Your Noggin While on a Toboggan

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
When your child heads out the door for some sledding do you make them wear a helmet?

Some doctors say you probably should, and that's because 20,000 children are sent to the ER each year for sledding-related accidents.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics,1/3 of those are head injuries.

Dr. Debra Garrity says while they're recommended, helmets aren't 100 % preventative however, common sense usually is.
She says adults should supervise sledders and make sure they don't run into trees, cars, or other kids.
One local sledder agrees. 

JJ Lewis says, "I mean for my first time, I went down a little hill that wasn't too bad and I didn't wear a helmet and I was fine. Bring another family member with you if you get hurt. Don't try and get hurt though."

If you do choose to strap a helmet on your kids, a skiing or snowboarding helmet is best, but a bicycle helmet also does the trick. 

