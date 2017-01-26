Jefferson Girls Hoops Intent on Running the Table

The Jefferson High School girls basketball team is 3-8 on the season but they're currently on the a two-game winning streak.

Despite their record they still have all of their season goals in place. They want to make it out of districts, then divisionals, then the state tournament.

The girls have six games left in the season and their goal is to be one of the top two teams to advance to divisionals. It's something first-year coach Carson Klass has reminded the girls of several times.

"That's been something that I've continually pounded into their head," Klass said. "I think being 3-8 that hurts you a little bit, especially having close losses. But at the same time knowing that the games they lost at the beginning of the season were close and the teams that they are beating now right there with those teams that they were losing to in the beginning of the season."

The team will try to make it three in a row Friday against Three Forks.