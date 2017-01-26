Beer Companies respond to low barley demand

Anheuser-Busch and Miller Coors Brewing Companies have announced they're making serious cuts their barley contracts across the nation, including right here in Montana.

Katie Petru, a spokesperson for the Anheuser Company, says the nationwide cutback is due to a very productive 2016, and because that year was so good they're still using that supply. Even though the company is reducing the amount of barley they'll be buying out of Montana this year, 99.5 percent will still be bought right here in the U.S.

A statement from Russ Harville, Vice President of Raw Materials for Anheuser-Busch reads:

"We source the vast majority of our barley from U.S. growers, as we have throughout our history. Anheuser-Busch has a strong partnership with U.S. growers and we look forward to continuing that partnership, because the best quality beers will always need the best quality barley."

