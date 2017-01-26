Walleyes Unlimited to hold 33rd Annual Banquet and Auctions - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Walleyes Unlimited to hold 33rd Annual Banquet and Auctions

Join Walleyes Unlimited Great Falls Chapter for the 33rd Annual Banquet and Auctions!

The banquet will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4th at the Four Seasons Arena in the Montana Expo Park in Great Falls. Doors open at 4:00pm, dinner starts at 6:30pm. 

Enjoy a delicious walleye dinner, and participate in several fundraisers, including 50/50 raffles, an art auction, silent auction, and a raffle for guns and a jet boat!

Organizer Ron Reardon says over the past three decades, the banquet has evolved into the largest fundraiser of the year for Walleyes Unlimited. In the first year, Reardon says they saw about 40 people; this year, they're expecting nearly 900.

And Julie DeMarsico, who organizes the art auction, says community members from throughout the area have donated their time, money and goods to make this banquet possible, with almost 40 different pieces of one-of-a-kind artwork available. 

Proceeds from the event will go towards multiple children's programs, including Kids Day at Wadsworth park, Camp Walleye at Tiber Reservoir, Fishing Clubs, Montana Warriors on the Water, among several others.

Tickets are $35, you can purchase them ahead of time or at the door.

For more information, call Ron Reardon at (406) 403-2437 or Scott Keller at (406) 788-8219. You can also head directly to Wallace Marine located on 10th Ave. South. 

