1/26: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from the high school basketball games held on Thursday, January 26th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Billings West 64, Billings Senior 40
Butte 50, Great Falls Russell 48
Florence 51, St. Ignatius 40
Fort Benton 39, North Star 37
Gardiner 81, Harrison-Willow Creek 48
Glendive 29, Glasgow 28
Great Falls Central 57, Power 55
Jordan 77, Custer-Hysham 51
Kalispell Glacier 53, Missoula Hellgate 52
Laurel 66, Hardin 60
Malta 75, Wolf Point 43
Missoula Big Sky 51, Kalispell Flathead 48
Missoula Sentinel 66, Helena 37
Stillwater Christian 57, Eureka 46
Thompson Falls 70, Clark Fork 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bigfork 66, Whitefish 24
Billings Senior 52, Billings West 34
Colstrip 47, St. Labre 33
Columbus 51, Joliet 48
Eureka 47, Stillwater Christian 38
Florence 71, St. Ignatius 35
Fort Benton 66, North Star 30
Fromberg 49, Roberts 32
Glendive 51, Glasgow 48, OT
Great Falls Central 69, Power 28
Great Falls Russell 50, Butte 34
Jordan 63, Custer-Hysham 43
Kalispell Glacier 30, Missoula Hellgate 28
Missoula Sentinel 47, Helena 42
Red Lodge 53, Roundup 29
