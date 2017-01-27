1/26: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/26: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from the high school basketball games held on Thursday, January 26th.

    
BOYS BASKETBALL    
Billings West 64, Billings Senior 40
    
Butte 50, Great Falls Russell 48
    
Florence 51, St. Ignatius 40
    
Fort Benton 39, North Star 37
    
Gardiner 81, Harrison-Willow Creek 48
    
Glendive 29, Glasgow 28
    
Great Falls Central 57, Power 55
    
Jordan 77, Custer-Hysham 51
    
Kalispell Glacier 53, Missoula Hellgate 52
    
Laurel 66, Hardin 60
    
Malta 75, Wolf Point 43
    
Missoula Big Sky 51, Kalispell Flathead 48
    
Missoula Sentinel 66, Helena 37
    
Stillwater Christian 57, Eureka 46
    
Thompson Falls 70, Clark Fork 30
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Bigfork 66, Whitefish 24
    
Billings Senior 52, Billings West 34
    
Colstrip 47, St. Labre 33
    
Columbus 51, Joliet 48
    
Eureka 47, Stillwater Christian 38
    
Florence 71, St. Ignatius 35
    
Fort Benton 66, North Star 30
    
Fromberg 49, Roberts 32
    
Glendive 51, Glasgow 48, OT
    
Great Falls Central 69, Power 28
    
Great Falls Russell 50, Butte 34
    
Jordan 63, Custer-Hysham 43
    
Kalispell Glacier 30, Missoula Hellgate 28
    
Missoula Sentinel 47, Helena 42
    
Red Lodge 53, Roundup 29