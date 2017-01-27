1/26: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from the high school basketball games held on Thursday, January 26th.



BOYS BASKETBALL

Billings West 64, Billings Senior 40



Butte 50, Great Falls Russell 48



Florence 51, St. Ignatius 40



Fort Benton 39, North Star 37



Gardiner 81, Harrison-Willow Creek 48



Glendive 29, Glasgow 28



Great Falls Central 57, Power 55



Jordan 77, Custer-Hysham 51



Kalispell Glacier 53, Missoula Hellgate 52



Laurel 66, Hardin 60



Malta 75, Wolf Point 43



Missoula Big Sky 51, Kalispell Flathead 48



Missoula Sentinel 66, Helena 37



Stillwater Christian 57, Eureka 46



Thompson Falls 70, Clark Fork 30



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bigfork 66, Whitefish 24



Billings Senior 52, Billings West 34



Colstrip 47, St. Labre 33



Columbus 51, Joliet 48



Eureka 47, Stillwater Christian 38



Florence 71, St. Ignatius 35



Fort Benton 66, North Star 30



Fromberg 49, Roberts 32



Glendive 51, Glasgow 48, OT



Great Falls Central 69, Power 28



Great Falls Russell 50, Butte 34



Jordan 63, Custer-Hysham 43



Kalispell Glacier 30, Missoula Hellgate 28



Missoula Sentinel 47, Helena 42



Red Lodge 53, Roundup 29