"Open to all" Great Falls

Since the Presidential Election, there have been feelings of insecurity with personal safety in different communities throughout the country. One of those is the LGBTQ community.

Right here in Great Falls, where people are making it "safe." In a time many would think hate crimes and threats against safety would not be.

Some, in the LGBTQ community says it's not true. in fact regional organizer for the Pride Foundation Kim Leighton,said, on election night one young person was attacked here in the city because they're gay.

Because of things like that LGBTQ members are asking for to help create safe places around the city. Right now they have 12 small business signed up and ready to support. Leighton said businesses in the "open to all" initiative will have signs posted in their window.

"Create positive and affirming policies within the business so it feels safe for employees and patrons and visitors to each communities."

Which means when an LGBTQ person will know that business supports who they are as a human being.

She said right now some people are afraid to leave their homes. And that's not ok. Adding diginity and fairness are a part of Montana values

she said Helena already has an initivative like this. They started with ten businesses and now are up to 45.