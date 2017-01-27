Clara Goodwin joined our team in September 2016 as a sports anchor/reporter.

Clara graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah in April 2016 with a degree in broadcast journalism, emphasizing in sports. At BYU, Clara received multiple awards for her work anchoring, reporting, and sidelining. Along with KBYU and BYUtv, Clara also worked with KSL to expand her coverage to all Utah athletics - including the Utah Jazz.

Clara is passionate about going beyond the highlights and telling the stories of athletes behind-the-scenes. She loves indulging herself into the teams she covers and will give her all to make sure their voice is heard.

Clara grew up right outside of Boise, Idaho - and she will defend the Smurf Turf until the day she dies. She loves getting to know new people and hanging out with her dog, Ella.

Clara is excited about what the Central Montana community has to offer. She has quickly grown to feel right at home in Big Sky Country. If you see her on the sidelines, don't be afraid to introduce yourself.

You can get in touch with Clara by sending her an email at cgoodwin@kfbb.com, tweeting her at @ClaraKFBB, or messaging her on Facebook at @ClaraGoodwinTV.