Kurt Schroeder bio

You will not find a bigger sports nut than Kurt Schroeder. He is excited and driven to bring you the best possible local sports coverage from around the state.

Kurt’s passion for sports started at a young age. Like most kids, he aspired to be a professional athlete one day. But when it finally hit him that making a Major League Baseball roster wasn’t in his future, he turned his passion for sports and his love of watching T.V. into a more obtainable goal.

On the road to Great Falls, Kurt has immersed himself in a number of different sports related fields. He graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in 2014 (GO COUGS!). At WSU, Kurt worked as an anchor and reporter for Murrow News 8; the television station on campus. Outside of the classroom, he worked for the athletics department where he was able to conduct on-camera interviews with a number of WSU athletes, and wrote for the school newspaper as a sports columnist.

After school, Kurt returned home to Bellevue, Washington. He interned for the sports department at KCPQ in Seattle which he says was “one of the best decisions of his life.” He also worked at KIRO in Seattle for about a year as a writer and fill-in sports producer.

Despite being from the Seattle area, Kurt has no allegiance to Seattle sports. When his family took him back east as a child to visit family friends, he developed a love for Boston-based sports teams. As a result, any chance he gets to watch the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins, he’ll do it.

When he isn’t at work, Kurt is probably still talking about or watching sports.

If you see Kurt out and about around Great Falls don’t hesitate to say hi and give him a food recommendation. He loves food.

You can reach Kurt by emailing kschroeder@kfbb.com but he also loves interacting with people on Twitter @KurtKFBB.