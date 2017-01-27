Governor's $27m housing investment keeps rent low

Today Governor Steve Bullock announced a $27 million investment in affordable housing, which is expected to create over 500 new jobs across the state.

Part of the investment---or housing tax credits--- will be given to the “Rockcress Commons" apartments in Great Falls. The Montana Board of Housing is issuing over $19 million for the apartments. This is expected to provide 294 Montana jobs, earning about $10.5 million in wages and salaries.

Neil Fortier with Neighborworks of Great Falls, the developer for Rockcress Commons, said receiving these tax credits is a tremendous help in keeping the cost of rent low.

"We've committed to the state of Montana that these rents will be affordable for 46 years, and they only way we could do that is with the assistance of these housing credits,” Fortier said. “Without them, our rents would be well over $1,000 a month for these units."

Construction for the 124 unit Rockcress Commons is expected to start August 1st.

Browning is also on the receiving end of Governor’s investment. $6.7 million is slotted for 30 new units bringing almost 100 jobs to the reservation.