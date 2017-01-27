MAAC cuts debt by $500k

Great Falls - On Friday, the Maclean Animal Adoption Center's (MAAC) Board of Trustees made a big announcement that involves money and lots of it. In the past six weeks, the Center has managed to cut its debt by $500,000.

Late last year, the MAAC owed $1.7 million ffor its mortgage and land costs. Now, that debt has been reduced to $1.2 million. Trustees say it was all thanks to donors who stepped up to keep the MAAC running. One of those donors is Owen Robinson. He and his wife Gayle donated $250,000, and they're just one of many people helping the MAAC out.

"What we need to do is make sure that the animals have a healthy, safe environment and that folks that come to visit understand that the animal is precious to us, it's precious to the community, and we want to make sure it has the very best home possible," said Roxanne Klose, President of the Animal Foundation of Great Falls Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees has set a time table of one year to pay off the remaining $1.2 million that they owe. In the meantime, another group, Sletten Ranch Company is also helping. They own the land that the MAAC sits on and they've agreed to reduce the center's debt by $60,000.

