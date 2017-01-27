"Strong" need for food donations in Great Falls School District

During the holidays the Great Falls community goes above and beyond in the spirit of giving. But once the holidays are over, that need for food and basic necessities doesn't go away.

Executive Director Dave Crum with the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation said there is a strong need for donations at many Great Falls Schools outside the holiday months.

The foundation provides funding to keep up with food pantry needs, but they're asking for help from the community to keep those shelves full.

Non-perishable and perishable items are accepted, however, Crum said toiletries are items that tend to be forgotten and are greatly needed for homeless teens in the community.

You can donate these needed food and toiletry items to a specific school by contacting the respective principal.

Or you can make a general monetary or food donations to the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation by contacting Dave Crum (406)268-7340.