Margarita meltdown 2017!

Margarita Meltdown kicks off tonight for the 12th year in a row. Not only is the tequila flowing but 100 percent of the profits are headed to Eagle Mount.

Right now the stage is set for the live band. All that's left to do is cut the limes and open the doors.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Eagle Mount, the organization which makes it possible for people with disabilities to get out and about to see Montana.

"Everyone in this community needs to have the opportunity to go ski to ride horses to climb a mountain, whatever it is, and people with disabilities don't get those choices sometimes" said Deb Siuvmaki.



Doors open at 5:30 tonight. And organizers say they expect around 1,500 people to attend.

The Cascade County Tavern Association will also be on hand to offer rides home.