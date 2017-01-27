A boat show in January?

Today until eight is the first boat show for the year.

The lakes are still frozen but organizers say there's no better time to think about summer plans.

Even though it's January and spring seems like a long way off boat shows are popping up all over the country. We spoke to Wallace Marina's owner Mitch Posey and asked why now? Why not in April?

"People are kinda getting cabin fever and its kinda of gotten to be the traditional time for boats shows through out the state and country it's when people are thinking about next spring and what their going to do to recreate."

He adds this is also a great way to spend a day with the family and plan for the summer. If your looking for something to do this weekend the show will be running all weekend at expo park.