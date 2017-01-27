Fire and safety training program for farmer and ranchers

The Pondera Fire Department and the Power Fire Department are joining forces this year to help farmers and ranchers tackle wild fires.

On January 31, they are inviting farmers and ranchers to the fire safety training program in Power and Conrad.

Program topics will include working with local fire departments using effective communications skills, how to assist with suppression and initial attack, coordinating efforts and safety for all responders.

David Hamilton of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation will do the training.

The program will be offered in two locations on Tuesday. In Power, at the Legion Hall, 404 Central, starting at noon with a lunch provided. In Conrad, the program will be at the Conrad Fire Department Hall, 15 SW 5th Ave, starting at 7:00 PM.

For more information contact the Conrad or Power Volunteer Fire Department