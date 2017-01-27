Get Fit Great Falls hosts 11th Annual Winter Trails Day

Get your snowshoes strapped on--it's time for the 11th Annual Winter Trails Day, hosted by Get Fit Great Falls.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, February 4th. Registration is required.

Organizers Teddy Nault and Erin Merchant say this year spots for snowshoeing and cross country skiing have filled up fast, and only a few are left. But Nault encourages those interested to get on a wait list anyway, because people may still cancel.

And Merchant says even if spots are full and you aren't able to attend, Get Fit Great Falls wants you to get moving! With the weather getting milder and sunnier, participants can always rent snowshoes for free from the National Forest Service and enjoy the beautiful Montana outdoors.

Winter Trails Day is completely free; equipment is provided. There is also a lunch available (for free) while supplies last. Trails range in difficulty, with options for everyone of all abilities.

For more information, head to Get Fit Great Falls website.