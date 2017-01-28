Wyatt Allen Competes in Rivalry Matchup Against Former Team

For the past three seasons, Wyatt Allen has suited up for the Fairfield Eagles basketball team. But this past summer

"It just wasn't the place for me ," Allen said.

He traded in all things blue and white.

"Wyatt called me and said 'coach I just want you to know that I'm going to be a Bulldog," said Bulldogs head coach Matt Luedtke.

The choice to transfer right before his senior season was a no-brainer for Wyatt.

"Once I made that decision it just felt like home," Allen added.

To have the chance to not only play, but start, for head coach Matt Leudtke and the back-to-back defending Class B state champs was hard to pass up.

"I was excited from the beginning. Once I saw how hard he works. He not only fits well with our players but also our system," Leudtke added.

And in that system, an added bonus, as Wyatt gets to play alongside his cousin, Sayer Patton, which has benefitted both players.

"He fits in perfectly, it's like he's been here all four years," said Patton.

But post transfer hasn't been easy for Wyatt; especially when he and his Bulldogs traveled to Fairfield last month for the first of two huge matchups.

"I heard some boos for sure," Wyatt laughed.

"I think that's kind of the testament to the kind of kid that Wyatt is," Luedtke added.

Choteau won the game in a back and forth 90-86 thriller. Wyatt pitched in 11 points on 80 percent shooting from the floor, and ripped down 7 rebounds. No one was happier about the outcome than he was.

"I wanted to win bad. I want to win every game bad. But there was just another hint of something else there," said Wyatt.

Fairfield can expect more of the same when they have to travel to Choteau for round two.

"I get to show them playing at home now," Wyatt said. "We look to one game at a time but when it's Fairfield time I open up a little bit."