1/27: Friday Night Frenzy High School Hoops Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from games held on Friday, January 27, 2017.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Anaconda 83, Corvallis 74
Arlee 81, Plains 59
Belgrade 56, Lewistown (Fergus) 47
Belt 68, Roy-Winifred 36
Billings West 63, Billings Central 60
Box Elder 65, Geraldine/Highwood 37
Bozeman 75, Billings Skyview 71, 2OT
Broadview-Lavina 64, Absarokee 26
Centerville 49, Winnett-Grass Range 33
Charlo 59, Two Eagle River 54
Chinook 57, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 18
Circle 43, Richey-Lambert 36
Colstrip 73, Baker 55
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 70, Big Sandy 28
Dodson 62, Nashua 46
Ennis 54, Lima 16
Fairfield 73, Choteau 71
Fairview 70, Culbertson 42
Forsyth 57, Lodge Grass 52
Frazer 85, North Country 61
Great Falls Central 70, Cascade 56
Great Falls Russell 58, Helena 45
Harrison-Willow Creek 32, Phillipsburg 31
Hays-Lodgepole 73, North Star 38
Hot Springs 84, Victor 60
Jordan 56, Ekalaka 45
Lame Deer 86, Northern Cheyenne 64
Libby 53, Troy 21
Lone Peak 65, Shields Valley 49
Manhattan 57, Deer Lodge 40
Manhattan Christian 71, West Yellowstone 25
Miles City 71, Glendive 51
Mon-Dak 58, Brockton 44
Park City 53, Bridger 43
Plenty Coups 89, Fromberg 45
Plentywood 44, Froid/Medicine Lake 37
Polson 74, Frenchtown 35
Reed Point-Rapelje 50, Harlowton 26
Rocky Boy 71, Harlem 53
Roundup 54, Huntley Project 37
Savage 69, Bainville 57
Scobey-Opheim 66, Lustre Christian 39
Seeley-Swan 50, Clark Fork 27
Shelby 73, Browning 63
Shepherd 54, Joliet 53
Simms 83, Augusta 47
St. Labre 80, Broadus 38
Sunburst 71, Valier 67, 2OT
Terry 84, Custer-Hysham 56
Three Forks 66, Jefferson (Boulder) 43
Townsend 62, Livingston 50
Twin Bridges 59, Drummond 45
Valley Christian 71, Darby 43
Wibaux 40, Melstone 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Noxon vs. St. Regis, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlee 44, Plains 36
Belgrade 60, Lewistown (Fergus) 44
Belt 55, Roy-Winifred 43
Big Timber 37, Whitehall 36
Box Elder 65, Geraldine/Highwood 37
Bozeman 46, Billings Skyview 31
Broadview-Lavina 61, Absarokee 28
Browning 54, Shelby 46
Chinook 53, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 33
Choteau 55, Fairfield 42
Colstrip 63, Baker 40
Corvallis 57, Anaconda 19
Custer-Hysham 49, Terry 41
Cut Bank 56, Conrad 33
Darby 54, Valley Christian 42
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52, Big Sandy 39
Dodson 47, Nashua 37
Ennis 59, Lima 27
Fairview 70, Culbertson 42
Forsyth 76, Lodge Grass 62
Frazer 60, North Country 57
Frenchtown 57, Polson 17
Froid/Medicine Lake 70, Plentywood 45
Great Falls Central 51, Cascade 24
Harlem 87, Rocky Boy 57
Harlowton 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 25
Helena 54, Great Falls Russell 38
Huntley Project 37, Roundup 29
Joliet 51, Shepherd 36
Jordan 49, Ekalaka 40
Lone Peak 69, Shields Valley 68
Manhattan 41, Deer Lodge 37
Manhattan Christian 64, West Yellowstone 29
Melstone 52, Wibaux 47
Miles City 50, Glendive 46
Mon-Dak 72, Brockton 15
North Star 47, Hays-Lodgepole 44
Northern Cheyenne 59, Lame Deer 41
Park City 40, Bridger 20
Phillipsburg 47, Harrison-Willow Creek 39
Plenty Coups 77, Fromberg 46
Richey-Lambert 32, Circle 17
Savage 44, Bainville 26
Scobey-Opheim 44, Lustre Christian 25
Seeley-Swan 50, Clark Fork 27
St. Regis 55, Noxon 38
Three Forks 63, Jefferson (Boulder) 30
Townsend 57, Livingston 40
Troy 45, Libby 40
Twin Bridges 61, Drummond 27
Victor 50, Hot Springs 28
Winnett-Grass Range 45, Centerville 44
Community
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Max Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.