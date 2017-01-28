1/27: Friday Night Frenzy High School Hoops Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/27: Friday Night Frenzy High School Hoops Highlights & Scores

By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Director
Highlights and scores from games held on Friday, January 27, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Anaconda 83, Corvallis 74
    
Arlee 81, Plains 59
    
Belgrade 56, Lewistown (Fergus) 47
    
Belt 68, Roy-Winifred 36
    
Billings West 63, Billings Central 60
    
Box Elder 65, Geraldine/Highwood 37
    
Bozeman 75, Billings Skyview 71, 2OT
    
Broadview-Lavina 64, Absarokee 26
    
Centerville 49, Winnett-Grass Range 33
    
Charlo 59, Two Eagle River 54
    
Chinook 57, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 18
    
Circle 43, Richey-Lambert 36
    
Colstrip 73, Baker 55
    
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 70, Big Sandy 28
    
Dodson 62, Nashua 46
    
Ennis 54, Lima 16
    
Fairfield 73, Choteau 71
    
Fairview 70, Culbertson 42
    
Forsyth 57, Lodge Grass 52
    
Frazer 85, North Country 61
    
Great Falls Central 70, Cascade 56
    
Great Falls Russell 58, Helena 45
    
Harrison-Willow Creek 32, Phillipsburg 31
    
Hays-Lodgepole 73, North Star 38
    
Hot Springs 84, Victor 60
    
Jordan 56, Ekalaka 45
    
Lame Deer 86, Northern Cheyenne 64
    
Libby 53, Troy 21
    
Lone Peak 65, Shields Valley 49
    
Manhattan 57, Deer Lodge 40
    
Manhattan Christian 71, West Yellowstone 25
    
Miles City 71, Glendive 51
    
Mon-Dak 58, Brockton 44
    
Park City 53, Bridger 43
    
Plenty Coups 89, Fromberg 45
    
Plentywood 44, Froid/Medicine Lake 37
    
Polson 74, Frenchtown 35
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 50, Harlowton 26
    
Rocky Boy 71, Harlem 53
    
Roundup 54, Huntley Project 37
    
Savage 69, Bainville 57
    
Scobey-Opheim 66, Lustre Christian 39
    
Seeley-Swan 50, Clark Fork 27
    
Shelby 73, Browning 63
    
Shepherd 54, Joliet 53
    
Simms 83, Augusta 47
    
St. Labre 80, Broadus 38
    
Sunburst 71, Valier 67, 2OT
    
Terry 84, Custer-Hysham 56
    
Three Forks 66, Jefferson (Boulder) 43
    
Townsend 62, Livingston 50
    
Twin Bridges 59, Drummond 45
    
Valley Christian 71, Darby 43
    
Wibaux 40, Melstone 38
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS    
Noxon vs. St. Regis, ppd.
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 44, Plains 36
    
Belgrade 60, Lewistown (Fergus) 44
    
Belt 55, Roy-Winifred 43
    
Big Timber 37, Whitehall 36
    
Box Elder 65, Geraldine/Highwood 37
    
Bozeman 46, Billings Skyview 31
    
Broadview-Lavina 61, Absarokee 28
    
Browning 54, Shelby 46
    
Chinook 53, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 33
    
Choteau 55, Fairfield 42
    
Colstrip 63, Baker 40
    
Corvallis 57, Anaconda 19
    
Custer-Hysham 49, Terry 41
    
Cut Bank 56, Conrad 33
    
Darby 54, Valley Christian 42
    
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52, Big Sandy 39
    
Dodson 47, Nashua 37
    
Ennis 59, Lima 27
    
Fairview 70, Culbertson 42
    
Forsyth 76, Lodge Grass 62
    
Frazer 60, North Country 57
    
Frenchtown 57, Polson 17
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 70, Plentywood 45
    
Great Falls Central 51, Cascade 24
    
Harlem 87, Rocky Boy 57
    
Harlowton 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 25
    
Helena 54, Great Falls Russell 38
    
Huntley Project 37, Roundup 29
    
Joliet 51, Shepherd 36
    
Jordan 49, Ekalaka 40
    
Lone Peak 69, Shields Valley 68
    
Manhattan 41, Deer Lodge 37
    
Manhattan Christian 64, West Yellowstone 29
    
Melstone 52, Wibaux 47
    
Miles City 50, Glendive 46
    
Mon-Dak 72, Brockton 15
    
North Star 47, Hays-Lodgepole 44
    
Northern Cheyenne 59, Lame Deer 41
    
Park City 40, Bridger 20
    
Phillipsburg 47, Harrison-Willow Creek 39
    
Plenty Coups 77, Fromberg 46
    
Richey-Lambert 32, Circle 17
    
Savage 44, Bainville 26
    
Scobey-Opheim 44, Lustre Christian 25
    
Seeley-Swan 50, Clark Fork 27
    
St. Regis 55, Noxon 38
    
Three Forks 63, Jefferson (Boulder) 30
    
Townsend 57, Livingston 40
    
Troy 45, Libby 40
    
Twin Bridges 61, Drummond 27
    
Victor 50, Hot Springs 28
    
Winnett-Grass Range 45, Centerville 44