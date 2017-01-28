1/27: Friday Night Frenzy High School Hoops Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from games held on Friday, January 27, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Anaconda 83, Corvallis 74



Arlee 81, Plains 59



Belgrade 56, Lewistown (Fergus) 47



Belt 68, Roy-Winifred 36



Billings West 63, Billings Central 60



Box Elder 65, Geraldine/Highwood 37



Bozeman 75, Billings Skyview 71, 2OT



Broadview-Lavina 64, Absarokee 26



Centerville 49, Winnett-Grass Range 33



Charlo 59, Two Eagle River 54



Chinook 57, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 18



Circle 43, Richey-Lambert 36



Colstrip 73, Baker 55



Denton-Geyser-Stanford 70, Big Sandy 28



Dodson 62, Nashua 46



Ennis 54, Lima 16



Fairfield 73, Choteau 71



Fairview 70, Culbertson 42



Forsyth 57, Lodge Grass 52



Frazer 85, North Country 61



Great Falls Central 70, Cascade 56



Great Falls Russell 58, Helena 45



Harrison-Willow Creek 32, Phillipsburg 31



Hays-Lodgepole 73, North Star 38



Hot Springs 84, Victor 60



Jordan 56, Ekalaka 45



Lame Deer 86, Northern Cheyenne 64



Libby 53, Troy 21



Lone Peak 65, Shields Valley 49



Manhattan 57, Deer Lodge 40



Manhattan Christian 71, West Yellowstone 25



Miles City 71, Glendive 51



Mon-Dak 58, Brockton 44



Park City 53, Bridger 43



Plenty Coups 89, Fromberg 45



Plentywood 44, Froid/Medicine Lake 37



Polson 74, Frenchtown 35



Reed Point-Rapelje 50, Harlowton 26



Rocky Boy 71, Harlem 53



Roundup 54, Huntley Project 37



Savage 69, Bainville 57



Scobey-Opheim 66, Lustre Christian 39



Seeley-Swan 50, Clark Fork 27



Shelby 73, Browning 63



Shepherd 54, Joliet 53



Simms 83, Augusta 47



St. Labre 80, Broadus 38



Sunburst 71, Valier 67, 2OT



Terry 84, Custer-Hysham 56



Three Forks 66, Jefferson (Boulder) 43



Townsend 62, Livingston 50



Twin Bridges 59, Drummond 45



Valley Christian 71, Darby 43



Wibaux 40, Melstone 38



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Noxon vs. St. Regis, ppd.



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arlee 44, Plains 36



Belgrade 60, Lewistown (Fergus) 44



Belt 55, Roy-Winifred 43



Big Timber 37, Whitehall 36



Box Elder 65, Geraldine/Highwood 37



Bozeman 46, Billings Skyview 31



Broadview-Lavina 61, Absarokee 28



Browning 54, Shelby 46



Chinook 53, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 33



Choteau 55, Fairfield 42



Colstrip 63, Baker 40



Corvallis 57, Anaconda 19



Custer-Hysham 49, Terry 41



Cut Bank 56, Conrad 33



Darby 54, Valley Christian 42



Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52, Big Sandy 39



Dodson 47, Nashua 37



Ennis 59, Lima 27



Fairview 70, Culbertson 42



Forsyth 76, Lodge Grass 62



Frazer 60, North Country 57



Frenchtown 57, Polson 17



Froid/Medicine Lake 70, Plentywood 45



Great Falls Central 51, Cascade 24



Harlem 87, Rocky Boy 57



Harlowton 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 25



Helena 54, Great Falls Russell 38



Huntley Project 37, Roundup 29



Joliet 51, Shepherd 36



Jordan 49, Ekalaka 40



Lone Peak 69, Shields Valley 68



Manhattan 41, Deer Lodge 37



Manhattan Christian 64, West Yellowstone 29



Melstone 52, Wibaux 47



Miles City 50, Glendive 46



Mon-Dak 72, Brockton 15



North Star 47, Hays-Lodgepole 44



Northern Cheyenne 59, Lame Deer 41



Park City 40, Bridger 20



Phillipsburg 47, Harrison-Willow Creek 39



Plenty Coups 77, Fromberg 46



Richey-Lambert 32, Circle 17



Savage 44, Bainville 26



Scobey-Opheim 44, Lustre Christian 25



Seeley-Swan 50, Clark Fork 27



St. Regis 55, Noxon 38



Three Forks 63, Jefferson (Boulder) 30



Townsend 57, Livingston 40



Troy 45, Libby 40



Twin Bridges 61, Drummond 27



Victor 50, Hot Springs 28



Winnett-Grass Range 45, Centerville 44