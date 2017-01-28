Desk need organizing?

Now do you remember in school how disorganized your desk could get? One local couple invented a new kind of organizer to change that.

Jim and Sylvia Love started making these chair pockets two years ago, she says saw that students needed help with organization, and you know there's only so room much under your desk.

They first started making the organizers here in Great Falls in Jim's buckskin shop. But now the demand has grown. Sylvia says the chair pockets are sold to schools in Great Falls, around the state, and even as far as Nebraska. To help with increased demand Jim and Sylvia are getting a few extra hands to help through a contract in Butte.

"All the material in them comes from the United States even the plastic clips and things are made in America. and the work is done in Butte"

They have a few different style choices and colors to pick from. Some of the modifications have been at the request of teachers. In fact

they say most of the schools ordering these products are elementary schools.

As a small business Jim and Sylvia take the most pride in the fact that they are a Made in Montana company.

If you would like to learn more follow this link to their website.

http://www.buckskinjimmt.com