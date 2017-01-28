Bitter sweet meeting - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Bitter sweet meeting

Posted: Updated:

At the Little Shell Tribal meetings, they  typically discuss upcoming trips for the youth, language preservation, and quiting tobacco. But today's meeting was also bitter sweet. It's the first meeting since Councilman Shawn Gilbert lost his battle with cancer two weeks ago. 
 Feelings are still very raw for the council and family. Before the meeting concluded Chairman Gray made a motion to rename the culture building in honor of Gilbert which was approved unanimously.
An honor song was performed for the family and three young warriors from the painted face society danced one last time in his memory.

