Bitter sweet meeting

Join the Henchmen MC Nomad Underground of Great Falls for the 4th Annual Children's Receiving Home Benefit! This year's event willl take place on Saturday, August 26th beginning at 10:00 A.M., at the Henchmen's Headquarters, located at 5821 2nd Avenue North. The day wil feature door prizes, a silent auction, food, beverages, live music, a 50/50 drawing, and a $50,000 Lucky Hand! Up for grabs this year is a 2006 Harley Davidson--only 300 tickets are sold, about 75 are currently...

Carl Suta's Facebook Page

Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...