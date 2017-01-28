Two Arrested for Burglary & Theft in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Two Arrested for Burglary & Theft in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS -

Two men are in jail tonight after Great Falls Police report they stole equipment and money from a Great Falls business.

Police responded to call just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday about a burglary at the Prairie Water Company.

According to reports, an employee witnessed two men stealing equipment and an undisclosed amount of money.

The employee then followed the two men while on the phone with police. About 15 minutes later, a Cascade County Sheriff’s deputy pulled the men over on the Ulm-Vaughn Frontage Road.

Police eventually arrested 22 year old Steven C. Kinney of Great Falls and 26 year old Sheldon Burkstrand of Vaughn. Both are charged with felony burglary and theft.

