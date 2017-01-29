1/28: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from the basketball games played on Saturday, January 28th.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arlee 58, St. Regis 43



Baker 65, Lame Deer 64



Billings Senior 59, Billings Central 49



Billings Skyview 52, Laurel 38



Bridger 54, Harlowton 46



Brockton 59, Richey-Lambert 51



Butte Central 48, Hamilton 38



Charlo 48, Noxon 40



Colstrip 73, Lodge Grass 68



Columbus 39, Big Timber 36



Conrad 56, Fort Benton 44



Corvallis 52, Florence 42



Culbertson 52, Lustre Christian 43



Cut Bank 89, Harlem 55



Darby 76, Two Eagle River 68



Deer Lodge 50, Anaconda 43, OT



Dillon 55, Livingston 27



Drummond 47, Phillipsburg 28



Frenchtown 84, Whitefish 42



Gallatin Valley Christian 66, Foothills Christian 48



Gardiner 91, Lone Peak 64



Geraldine/Highwood 44, Centerville 42



Glasgow 52, Poplar 50



Great Falls 68, Butte 52



Hardin 68, Sidney 48



Hays-Lodgepole 81, Big Sandy 28



Huntley Project 50, Red Lodge 42



Jefferson (Boulder) 80, Choteau 59



Kalispell Glacier 65, Missoula Big Sky 35



Lewistown (Fergus) 52, Miles City 49



Libby 50, Ronan 39



Lincoln 77, Victor 49



Malta 54, Havre 42



Manhattan Christian 77, White Sulphur Springs 29



Melstone 52, Jordan 47



Missoula Hellgate 61, Kalispell Flathead 56



Missoula Loyola 73, Bigfork 66



Missoula Sentinel 50, Helena Capital 39



North Country 51, Nashua 33



Northern Cheyenne 70, Broadus 51



Plains 78, Seeley-Swan 45



Plentywood 57, Circle 39



Reed Point-Rapelje 75, Custer-Hysham 39



Roberts 43, Shields Valley 38



Rocky Boy 71, Shelby 62



Savage 46, Fairview 36



Shepherd 41, Forsyth 39



Stevensville 62, Columbia Falls 30



Thompson Falls 54, Troy 44



Three Forks 70, Whitehall 42



Townsend 67, Manhattan 53



Turner 73, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52



Twin Bridges 93, Sheridan 49



Valier 65, Simms 57



Valley Christian 75, Hot Springs 56



West Yellowstone 49, Lima 35



Wibaux 55, Terry 45



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Augusta 51, Sunburst 31



Big Timber 41, Columbus 26



Bigfork 70, Missoula Loyola 55



Billings Skyview 42, Laurel 41



Box Elder 55, Chinook 20



Broadview-Lavina 68, Plenty Coups 46



Butte Central 47, Hamilton 34



Cascade 49, Heart Butte 37



Centerville 58, Geraldine/Highwood 22



Charlo 46, Noxon 21



Choteau 55, Jefferson (Boulder) 33



Colstrip 84, Lodge Grass 38



Columbia Falls 93, Stevensville 38



Culbertson 52, Lustre Christian 43



Custer-Hysham 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 43



Darby 54, Two Eagle River 33



Deer Lodge 47, Anaconda 30



Drummond 40, Phillipsburg 32



Eureka 56, St. Ignatius 42



Fort Benton 37, Conrad 28



Frenchtown 58, Whitefish 27



Great Falls 70, Butte 46



Hardin 63, Sidney 31



Harlem 59, Cut Bank 48



Harlowton 35, Bridger 29



Hays-Lodgepole 56, Big Sandy 40



Kalispell Flathead 44, Missoula Hellgate 34



Kalispell Glacier 41, Missoula Big Sky 18



Lame Deer 75, Baker 64



Lima 33, West Yellowstone 30



Lone Peak 59, Gardiner 9



Malta 44, Havre 35



Melstone 55, Jordan 33



Miles City 63, Lewistown (Fergus) 42



Missoula Sentinel 44, Helena Capital 37



North Country 47, Nashua 17



Northern Cheyenne 46, Broadus 41



Park City 47, Absarokee 32



Plentywood 57, Circle 33



Poplar 53, Glasgow 39



Red Lodge 57, Huntley Project 43



Ronan 50, Libby 40



Savage 52, Fairview 30



Seeley-Swan 61, Plains 19



Shelby 50, Rocky Boy 41



Shepherd 52, Forsyth 34



Simms 61, Valier 21



Three Forks 56, Whitehall 33



Townsend 61, Manhattan 28



Troy 44, Thompson Falls 35



Turner 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56



Twin Bridges 66, Sheridan 6



Valley Christian 68, Hot Springs 50



Victor 51, Lincoln 26



Wibaux 47, Terry 46