What goes through a directors mind when casting a play?

Over the weekend the University of Great Falls Performing Arts division held open auditions for their up coming musical "1776". Of course a play is nothing without the director.

We can assume that as an actor there is a certain amount of nervousness before an audition. But the question is how hard is it to cast a play and what does the director go through?

There are hours of practicing, building, and designing the perfect scene of any play. But you also need the perfect person for that roll. Michael Gilboe is directing "1776" and he said one of the key things when auditioning people is to make them feel comfortable. He said sometimes he has to stop himself from over thinking what the character looks like in his mind.

" I think its more about what is the character about what is the essence of this character, and keeping an open mind to somebody who may not look like what was you r initial thought but who indeed has the essence of what that roll is," said Gilboe.

One of the things Gilboe enjoys most during auditions is seeing how people approach the rolls and how their entire personality changes.

He said over this weekend about 50 people auditioned for the 28 rolls.

Gilboe also says if your interested in the theater just get involved.

