Father and son team up for a team roping competition

For many people, rodeo is a huge part of life here in Montana. People travel the rodeo circuit all summer. So right now it's all about keeping that skill sharp.

On Sunday out at the King's Arena cowboys and cowgirls drew for a two teams, winner take all team roping. Dick Lyman said, rodeo skills are a huge part of the western lifestyle. Because it is a sport and with any sport you need to practice all the time. For one team it is a family affair. Brant and Cooper Davis are a father and son roping team.

"I've been team roping for a long time and I think its a great way to spend time with your kids and give them some responsibility and teach them the cowboy heritage," said Brant Davis.

Cooper's been riding since before he could walk. Brant said he loves the horsemanship, and competitiveness of rodeo. Coming to a smaller event like this allows him multiple times to rope. He said at the bigger rodeos you might drive a few thousand miles and only have one chance.